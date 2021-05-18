Aeon BiG: Federal Court dismissed Mega Continental’s leave application to appeal

PETALING JAYA: Aeon BiG (M) Sdn Bhd said the Federal Court had dismissed Mega Continental Sdn Bhd’s leave application to appeal to the Federal Court on April 20, 2021.

In a statement, Aeon BiG said it had obtained the Penang High Court declaration order on Nov 8, 2019 which was subsequently upheld by the Court of Appeal on Dec 11, 2020.

The declaration order stated that the agreement to lease, signed between Aeon BiG and Mega Continental for the property located at Bandar Alor Star was a monthly tenancy instead of a 10-year lease as the state authority did not grant their consent under Section 433B of the National Land Code 1965 within the required conditional precedent period under the agreement.

Aeon BiG said the Alor Star High Court on Aug 6, 2020 had set aside the judgement in default obtained by Mega Continental on June 9, 2020, of which Mega Continental claimed from Aeon BiG a judgement sum of RM142 million. The company said the judgement in default was based on the alleged unlawful termination of the agreement for the Aeon BiG Alor Star store.

Aeon BiG said it had applied to strike out the aforesaid suit and the case had been transferred to Penang High Court on April 6, 2021. The hearing of the case has yet to be fixed.

To uphold and protect Aeon BiG’s reputation and interest, the company said it would take all necessary legal action to preserve its rights following the law and hold Mega Continental accountable for the loss of income, damage to reputation, and the unnecessary inconvenience caused to Aeon’s customers, management and staff, and business alliances.

Meanwhile, Aeon BiG said it was expecting its operating profit this year to double from last year. In 2020, Aeon BiG started the B2B segment which had generated a revenue of RM50 million and the company would continue to focus on this segment targeting revenue of RM300 million this year.