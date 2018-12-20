Aeon Credit posts better earnings in third quarter

PETALING JAYA: Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Nov 30, increased 23.5% to RM87.14 million from RM70.55 million a year ago, attributed to lower impairment loss on financing receivables.

Revenue for the period increased 11.6% to RM348.5 million from RM312.35 million.

For the nine-month period, the group reported a 22.62% rise in net profit to RM267.01 million from RM217.75 million. Revenue was up by 8.7% to RM1.01 billion from RM925.95 million.

Aeon Credit told Bursa Malaysia that its gross financing receivables as at Nov 30 was RM8.31 billion, representing an increase of 15.41% from RM7.2 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, net financing receivables after impairment was RM7.74 billion compared with RM7.03 billion a year ago.

Its non-performing loan ratio stood at 2.05% as at Nov 30, 2018 versus 2.48% as at Nov 30, 2017.

Total transaction and financing volume in the current quarter and nine months ended Nov 30 increased by 49.5% to RM1.5 billion and by 26.4% to RM3.9 billion respectively.