Aeon Credit Q2 net profit 5.5% higher at RM51.8m

PETALING JAYA: Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd recorded a net profit of RM51.81 million for its second quarter ended Aug 31, 5.46% higher than its net profit of RM49.13 million it saw in its previous corresponding quarter, on a revenue of RM363.97 million from RM404.45 million previously.

Total transaction and financing volume in the current quarter was recorded at RM962.39 million.

The net financing receivables after allowance for impairment loss was RM9.42 billion as at Aug 31, compared with RM8.94 billion the year before. Non-performing loans ratio was 1.95%, compared with 2% as at Aug 31, 2019.

Ratio of total operating expenses against revenue was recorded at 65% for the current quarter against 74% in the preceding year’s corresponding quarter, due mainly to lower impairment losses on financing receivables, personnel expenses and advertising expenses.

For the cumulative period, the group’s net profit was lower at RM78.09 million, from RM133.72 million previously, due mainly to the impact from the movement control order which had caused major disruptions to the company’s operations in the preceding quarter resulting in lower revenue from fee income, lower bad debts recovered, higher impairment losses on financing receivables and higher interest expenses.

Revenue was RM753.85 million, from RM783.03 million before.

Looking ahead, the group expects the ongoing pandemic to have a negative bearing on its financial performance and results.

“Moving forward, the company will continue to closely monitor and assess the inherent credit risk in its financing portfolio, with focus of action being on enhancement of asset quality, prudent cost and cash management and improvement on financial and operational efficiencies by leveraging on its positive business fundamentals and extensive customer reach,” it said in its exchange filing.