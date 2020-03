KUALA LUMPUR: AEON Co (M) Bhd says its retail business would be minimally affected amid the sluggish retail market on the back of the slowing economy and the Covid-19 outbreak.

AEON Retail Malaysia managing director and chief executive officer Shafie Shamsuddin said the group’s outlets are not frequented by tourists and would not be badly affected by the outbreak.

“Our outlets and premises have a good balance of customers. The group’s hardline items as well as fashion items have seen a slight dip in sales but these have been mitigated by the groceries and supermarket businesses.

“We also saw a hike in groceries sales in early February in south region stores particularly from Singaporean customers,” he told reporters at the launch of a campaign known as “Raikan 101 hari bersama AEON — sama-sama lagi best” here today. - Bernama