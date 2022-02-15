Aerodyne, Petrosar in tie-up as they eye DT3 markets in Sarawak, Borneo

KUALA LUMPUR: Aerodyne Group and Petrosar Academy are collaborating to provide cutting-edge drone technology, data technology, and digital transformation (DT3) solutions and “explore other industry-related contingencies” in the Sarawak and Borneo markets.

Petrosar is a certified Technical Vocational and Education Training (TVET) centre that aims to support the growth of various local industries.

“With Petrosar’s strong business presence in Sarawak and its regional market as well as Aerodyne’s solutions in drone technology and data management, this collaboration strives to develop and improve the entire technology industry in Sarawak and Borneo.

“This partnership aims to equip both private and public sectors with world class solutions towards achieving high performance business results,” both parties said in a joint statement on Feb 15.

Petrosar and Aerodyne said they are set to transform the Sarawak state industrial landscape by utilising their respective core capabilities in the areas of oil and gas engineering services, critical infrastructure asset inspection, security and aerial surveillance, advanced drone delivery and other services, including training and human capital development.

Aerodyne founder and group CEO Kamarul Muhamed said the group will work hand in hand with Petrosar and its affiliate companies to digitalise and revolutionise businesses in the Sarawak and Borneo markets, providing cutting-edge technical solutions.

“This will create a huge opportunity for local stakeholders to reinvent their business process and achieve their goal. At the same time, both parties are also looking towards the creation of ‘jobs of the future’ in Sarawak - transforming Malaysia into a technology-driven country,” he said.

Petrosar CEO Azfar Safri said the strategic collaboration was a key milestone for the company in Sarawak.

“Our aim is not bound by geographical borders. Just like the industrial drones roving the skies as far as they can go, Petrosar Academy has strategic plans for catalysing the drone analytics industry into the whole of Borneo, including Kalimantan, Indonesia,” he added. - Bernama