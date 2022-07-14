Aerodyne to expand its tech solutions to India’s agri market

KUALA LUMPUR: Aerodyne Group is eyeing to expand its business by providing drone technology, data technology, and digital transformation (DT3) solutions to India’s agricultural market next month.

Founder and group CEO Kamarul A. Muhamed said Aerodyne is making this move since their solutions have established a strong foothold in Malaysia and Indonesia recently.

“There is a major push for this technology by the government over there; we have done the market study and some people have already started (providing) it.

“So I am going to India in the first week of August to start the operations,” he said during a MIDF Conversations webinar today.

Kamarul said Aerodyne has a stable presence in Malaysia and the use of advanced digital technology and other DT3 solutions in agriculture can enable Malaysia to reduce its dependence on cheap labour.

He said some of his clients have reported yield increases of more than 30% yield and DT3 solutions have also helped trees to survive.

“We have hyper spectral sensors (which are able to) detect which trees are sick. Clients have saved about RM235 million from dying trees,” he said.

He added that the recent food security issue is a serious problem and solutions using technology must be used to manage and accelerate agro-industry growth.

On another note, Kamarul said Aerodyne has also ventured into the agricultural sector; the company has 100ha of land and is looking forward to scaling up its businesses.

To date, he said the company has an order book of about RM400 million in agricultural produce. – Bernama