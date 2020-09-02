Affin bank bags insurance product innovation, start-up banking initiative awards

KUALA LUMPUR: Affin Bank Bhd bagged the ‘Insurance Product Innovation of the Year - Malaysia’ and ‘Start-Up Banking Initiative of the Year’ awards at the Asian Banking and Finance Retail Banking Awards 2020.

President and group chief executive officer Wan Razly Abdullah Wan Ali said although the bank’s start-up banking proposition was recognised previously, this is the first win for Affin SMEasy Protect, a business continuity insurance product designed for small and medium enterprises and micro-businesses with the lowest annual premium starting from RM15 per year.

“This marks a unique win for Affin Bank for its differentiated insurance protection for the SME community,” he said in a statement today.

The highly prestigious awards honour outstanding banks that have introduced ground-breaking products and services successfully in a rapidly evolving tech and business landscape. -Bernama