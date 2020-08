PETALING JAYA: Affin Bank Bhd and Affin Islamic Bank Bhd have announced a financial assistance initiative called the Financial Assistance and Instalment Relief (Fair) Program for its customers impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic nationwide, following the end of the six-month loan moratorium period on Sept 30, 2020.

Fair is a specially customised and supportive financial assistance solutions to customers during these challenging times, for customers from the various business segments, namely individuals, SME and corporate customers.

Customers can go to the bank and be considered for the assistance to obtain assistance or relief for their personal or business circumstances.

Affin Bank president and group CEO Wan Razly Abdullah Wan Ali (pix) said with this relief program, affected customers will be able to defer their loan repayments, request for reduced instalments or restructure their loans for a certain period, on a case-by-case basis, to help them through this recovery period of the Covid-19.

“Our customers matter to us, we would like to help them manage their financial commitments better and more efficiently during this period and in the coming months,” Wan Razly said in a statement today.