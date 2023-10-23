Affin Group extends priority financing to Porsche buyers

KUALA LUMPUR: Financial services conglomerate Affin Group today announced a strategic collaboration with Porsche Malaysia to provide the banking group’s customers with a priority financing lane for them to own the new Porsche Cayenne and the all-electric Porsche Taycan.

With Affin’s auto financing expertise, Affin customers can now select and personalise their new Porsche vehicle before submitting it digitally to Affin for Hire Purchase financing via the priority lane. Under this priority lane, Affin provides instant approval after receiving the completed information.

“This collaboration signifies a remarkable milestone for Affin and Porsche, and Affin is honoured to stand alongside Porsche Malaysia. Our collaboration commits us to work harder together and more closely towards our common goal of providing customers with an excellent experience when purchasing a new Porsche car,” said Affin Bank Bhd president & group CEO Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah in a statement.