Affin Hwang AM appoints new chairman

PETALING JAYA: Affin Hwang Asset Management Bhd (Affin Hwang AM) today announced the appointment of Raja Tan Sri Aman Raja Haji Ahmad (pix) as its new chairman, effective Feb 19, 2019.

In a statement today, Affin Hwang AM said that Aman had held various positions in the Maybank Group from 1974 to 1985 prior to joining Affin Bank Bhd as an executive director.

In 1992, he joined Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd as its CEO before he was re-appointed as the CEO of Affin Bank in 1995.

He had served as a member of the National Pension Fund’s (KWAP) Investment Panel and is currently the chairman of Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera’s (LTAT) Investment Committee.

He had also served as a member of the Malaysian Government’s Working Group Policy of the Special Task Force to Facilitate Business (Pemudah) for a period of ten years from 2007 to 2017.

Aman is also the chairman of Ahmad Zaki Resources Bhd, and sits on the Board of Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd as well as Tomei Consolidated Bhd.