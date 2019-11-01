Affin Hwang Capital’s Maimoonah to retire

PETALING JAYA: Affin Hwang Capital’s group managing director Datuk Maimoonah Hussain (pix) will be retiring with effect from Nov 3, the bank announced in a statement today.

Maimoonah has served the bank for 12 years - seven years as Affin Investment Bank Bhd managing director and five years with Affin Hwang Capital as group MD, since the merger between Affin Investment Bank and HwangDBS Investment Bank Bhd in November 2014.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd chairman Abdul Malik Rahman said that under Maimoonah’s leadership and guidance, Affin Hwang Capital had built a strong foundation for growth.

“Today, the bank is well positioned as one of the leading investment banks in the country, with the right strategy and people culture to drive innovation, accelerate sales growth and enhance profitability.

“Her dedication, commitment and relentless pursuit of excellence have made an indelible impact to everyone who has worked with her. I thank her for being an inspirational leader in the development and progress of the Bank and wish her all the best in her future endeavours,” he said in the statement.