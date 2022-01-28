Affin Hwang IB to dispose 63 pct stake in AHAM for RM1.418 bln

KUALA LUMPUR: Affin Bank Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (Affin Hwang IB), is disposing 63 per cent stakes in Affin Hwang Asset Management Bhd (AHAM) to Starlight Asset Sdn Bhd for about RM1.418 billion.

Additionally, it said selected key senior management of AHAM would dispose of 594,338 ordinary shares in the fund management company for RM120.4 million.

“In total, the proposed divestment entails 7,594,338 ordinary shares, representing approximately 68.35 per cent of the equity interest in AHAM, for a provisional cash consideration of RM1.538 billion,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

It said the proceed from the disposal would be utilised to fund Affin Bank group’s banking activities and working capital requirement.

Affin Bank said it is set to realise a pro forma net gain of approximately RM1.037 billion from the exercise and this would significantly enhance its capital position, add substantial scale in its lending operations and enhance its capital buffer.

It said the exercise provided an avenue for the bank to unlock the value of its investment in AHAM at an attractive premium with a price-earnings ratio of 19.69 times and market capitalisation to assets under management of 3.08 per cent, both of which are higher than during AHAM 2014 acquisition.

The original cost of investment in AHAM was RM282.13 million.

The bank said the group’s common equity tier 1 ratio is expected to improve by 2.89 per cent to 17.41 per cent upon completion of the proposed divestment from 14.52 per cent as at Dec 31, 2020.

Furthermore, it said the exercise would bode well with its transformation initiatives, which entail, among others, improving return on equity, lowering the overall cost of funds through balance sheet optimisation and improving risk management through enhanced asset quality management, liquidity risk and capital management initiatives.

‘’The proposed divestment will not result in Affin Bank becoming a cash company or a PN17 company as defined in the Main Market Listing Requirement of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd,’’ it said.

It added that upon completion of the divestment, AHAM would cease to be a subsidiary of Affin Hwang IB.

Starlight Asset is an investment holding company incorporated by funds managed by CVC Capital Partners for the sole purpose of acquiring and holding shares in AHAM. - Bernama