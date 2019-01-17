Affin Hwang targets RM50m in securities lending

KUALA LUMPUR: Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd, which has launched its Securities Borrowing and Lending (SBL) for retail investors today, is targeting to achieve RM50 million in its securities lending book size in 2019.

The retail SBL, launched in collaboration with Bursa Malaysia Bhd, enables the retail investors to diversify their investment, thus potentially earning returns on their idle assets.

At the launch ceremony today, Affin Hwang Capital group managing director Datuk Maimoonah Hussain said the bank had initially rolled out the retail SBL through three branches to its commissioned and salaried dealer representatives.

In less than two months, she said the bank has loaned out RM8.5 million of retail clients’ shares in spite of the relatively slow market performance in the final quarter of 2018.

In his opening speech, Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan said as at December 2018, there were 1.87 million retail accounts in the marketplace holding a portfolio worth RM137.3 billion.

Currently, Tajuddin said the main participants in SBL activities are institutional participants, including the sovereign funds, government-linked companies, fund management companies and insurance companies.