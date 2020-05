PETALING JAYA: Ageson Bhd has secured a purchase order of river sand and sea sand from Guangzhou Kaishengda Industrial Co Ltd (GKI), woth RM27.5 billion.

This order is for a period of 15 years, and is the third d contract order for the supply of sand following the two earlier deals which were worth US$26.6 million on April 22 and SG$107.64 million on April 17 respectively.

Ageson executive director Datuk Liew Kok Leong said he believes the group’s ongoing business exploration and development will yield good results.

“We are very honoured to receive the award from GKI and truly appreciative of them for the faith they have placed in us to grow the business together. This demonstrates the added value of our growth potential in the geographical expansion of our businesses.

“While property development remains soft in this market condition, it does not hamper us from prospecting other business opportunities like trading of construction materials. Apparently, construction material like sand is still in demand by our overseas customers. Indirectly, it allows us to expand geographically, increase export sales and it will ultimately boost our business track record,” he said.