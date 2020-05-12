Ageson clears the air over sand purchase order award

PETALING JAYA: Ageson Bhd clarified that it does not have any approved permits (AP) for sand export nor does any entities within the group as reported by various news outlets in relation to its purchase order award to Guangzhou Kaishengda Industrial Co Ltd, previously announced on May 4, 2020.

In its Bursa disclosure, for the award the group outlined that its wholly-owned subsidiary Esa Pile Sdn Bhd will be leveraging on its business partners in sand business, namely, World Tractor Parts (HK) Ltd, Zhillion Sand Sdn Bhd and Polo Specialist Trading Sdn Bhd (PST).

However, Ageson stated it will not limit itself to rely solely on PST as the AP holder.

It also stated that it is not privy to information on whether any applications are required and/or submitted to the department of mineral and geoscience Malaysia for any kind of collaborations with the existing AP holders that export sand.

Nonetheless, Ageson stressed that it is cognisant of the laws, procedure and requirements needed for sand export to overseas and will ensure its’ sand export business is in compliance with relevant laws and regulations, at all times.