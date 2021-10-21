Ageson sells land in Perak to Chinese company for RM278 million

PETALING JAYA: Ageson Bhd’s 75%-owned subsidiary Ageson Holdings Sdn Bhd (AHSB) has entered into a sale and development agreement with China’s ZheJiang GuoRong Digital Economy Group Ltd (ZGDEG) for the latter to purchase a piece of 168-acre land in Batang Padang, Perak, for RM278 million.

In a filing to Bursa, it said the land is part of a mixed development land measuring 475 acres, of which, AHSB holds the exclusive development rights with Menteri Besar Incorporated (Perak) (MBI Perak). This mixed development project consist of government agencies and administration units, industrial, commercial and residential development and has a gross development value of RM1.24 billion.

Ageson executive director Datuk Seri Chin Kok Foong said ZheJiang group’s strong track record in China with industrial parks projects such as Ocean Science City of ZhouShan, Feng Xian Nan Qiao Economic Park, Huang Shan Shuang Ling Digital Economic Park and Wen Cheng Da Xue Economic Park is in line with Ageson’s vision to introduce the new model of industrial park.

Ageson executive director Datuk Seri Liew Kok Leong said the development will provide earnings visibility for the next few years while expanding the group’s income base through the development of built-to-suit industrial space.

“The first stage of the development is to build an Economic Industrial Park with an integration of the ecosystem,“ he said.

The proposed development is expected to commence upon obtaining the development approval. The company is optimistic that this new development will be able to increase the overall value of the properties within the local vicinity while creating job opportunities for the people.