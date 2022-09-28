Ageson sells land in Selangor to Koperasi Belia for RM35m

PETALING JAYA: Ageson Bhd subsidiary Solidvest Properties Sdn Bhd has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Koperasi Belia Nasional Bhd to sell 9.325 acres of land in Selangor to the cooperative for RM35 million.

Ageson executive director Datuk Seri Chin Kok Foong said the disposal gain based on the book value of the land allows Ageson to monetise its assets.

“The MoU provides an opportunity for Koperasi Belia to conduct their due diligence on the land as well as to obtain approval from the board for further discussions,” he added.

Solidvest has obtained planning permission plan from Selayang Municipal Council for a proposed residential development with gross development cost of RM41.2 million and gross development value of RM95.2 million. It consists of 56 units of semi-detached houses, four units of bungalows, pump house and suction tank, and electrical substation.

Koperasi Belia intends to appoint Solidvest as the developer to plan, develop, complete and procure purchasers for the development.

The MoU stated that Solidvest guarantees the sale of the proposed development will come with a profit of RM10 million two years after the approval of the building plan.

Meanwhile, Annum Bhd subsidiary IJ Ventures Sdn Bhd has appointed Koperasi Belia as an agent under an MoU to get the cooperatives members to purchase units of residential development in Belanja, Kinta, Perak.

The development consists of 130 units of single-storey terrace houses ranging from RM250,000 to RM350,000. Approval from Batu Gajah District Council for the development has been obtained.

“We believe the development fits into the profile of the members of Koperasi Belia (affordable housing), and this will help the marketing,” Annum said in a statement.