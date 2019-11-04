Agil Natt is Affin Bank new chairman

PETALING JAYA: Affin Bank Bhd has appointed Datuk Agil Natt (pix) as its new chairman effective Nov 8, replacing Mohd Zahidi Haji Zainuddin.

“He possesses in-depth banking knowledge and strong leadership capability. He has vast experience in the areas of corporate banking, investment banking as well as Islamic finance,” Affin said in a statement.

Agil currently serves as chairman of Credit Guarantee Corporation Malaysia Bhd (CGC), Manulife Insurance Bhd and Manulife Asset Management Services Bhd.

He also sits on the board of Cagamas Bhd and Sogo (KL) Department Store Sdn Bhd, and is also a member of the investment panel of the Employees Provident Fund Board (EPF).

“He started his career in corporate finance with Bumiputra Merchant Bankers Bhd in 1977 prior to serving as senior general manager with Island & Peninsular Bhd. He was also the regional chief representative of Kleinwort Benson Limited before joining the Maybank Group in 1995,” the statement said.

Agil had also previously served as senior general manager of corporate banking, managing director/CEO of Aseambankers Bhd (now known as Maybank Investment Bank Bhd), and deputy president/executive director of Maybank before leaving the group to assume the position of president and CEO of The International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance (INCEIF).