AHAM Asset Management to hold investment forum on Jan 7 2023

PETALING JAYA: AHAM Asset Management Bhd will be hosting the AHAM Capital Investment Forum 2023: A New Beginning, on Jan 7, 2023 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec), for investors looking to recalibrate their portfolios for the new year.

The forum will feature an array of professional speakers covering multiple asset classes to uncover the market landscape as well as share how investors can capture opportunities with market cycles becoming shorter and sharper.

AHAM Capital chief marketing & distribution officer Chan Ai Mei said the new year ushers in new beginnings which gives everyone an opportunity to rebuild, reset and recalibrate.

“Our upcoming investment forum focuses on this core theme of renewal and the importance of investing in oneself through knowledge to make purposeful decisions in one’s asset allocation.

“Together with our own speakers as well as our investment partners including BlackRock and Allianz Global Investors, audiences will learn about the key market drivers and catalysts in 2023. A panel session focused on how Malaysians can also get financially fit in 2023 will also be especially pertinent in these times as we navigate an environment of softer economic growth,” she said in a statement.

Admission is RM38 per person and interested participants should RSVP before Dec 30, 2022.

Those who are interested can visit www.events.byaham.com for more information or to reserve their place now.