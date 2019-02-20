Ahmad Zaki bags RM150.5m construction job

PETALING JAYA: Ahmad Zaki Resources Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Ahmad Zaki Sdn Bhd has bagged a RM150.5 million contract from Rantau Properties Sdn Bhd for a project in Kemaman, Terengganu.

The project includes the proposed refurbishment and upgrading works to the existing Petronas office complex (Block A) and Kompleks Operasi Petronas 1 (Block B), proposed construction and completion of new annex building (Block C), infrastructure and landscaping works.

The contract works will be completed within 26 months from the date for possession of site on March 1, 2019.

“The contract works is expected to contribute positively to the group’s future earnings,“ the group said.

At the noon break, Ahmad Zaki’s share price was unchanged at 41.5 sen on 3,373,200 shares done.