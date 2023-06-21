AIA Bhd appoints new chairman pf the board

PETALING JAYA: AIA Bhd has apointed Tan Sri Wee Hoe Soon @ Gooi Hoe Soon as chairman of the board with effect from June 15, 2023. He succeeds Ching Yew Chye @ Chng Yew Chye, who retired after completing his tenure of directorship with the company.

Gooi, who has been on the board of AIA as an independent non-executive director since Jan 5, 2023, will be the third chairman of the company’s board.

He brings with him over 38 years of experience in accounting and corporate finance. He was instrumental in the implementation of several corporate exercises which included merger and acquisition and corporate debt restructuring exercises.

AIA Bhd CEO Ben Ng said that with a proven track record of leadership and strategic vision, Gooi brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company.

Gooi is a member of the Malaysian Association of Certified Public Accountants and the Malaysian Institute of Accountants. He currently sits on the boards of the Securities Commission, Yinson Holdings Bhd, Red Ideas Holdings Bhd and Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia Bhd.