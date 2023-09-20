AIBIM unveils myWakaf 2.0, flagship project

KUALA LUMPUR: myWakaf 2.0, initiated by the Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions of Malaysia (AIBIM), is working on 14 Solar Dome Dryers (SDD) projects aimed at serving the fishing communities across all states in Malaysia within the next three years.

Phase 1 will see the completion of five projects in five states – Kedah, Perlis, Penang, Negri Sembilan and Selangor.

“myWakaf’s transformation to myWakaf 2.0 underscores the commitment to positive change and sustainability,” said AIBIM.

The flagship SDD project is poised to create a lasting impact, reflecting AIBIM myWakaf’s dedication to addressing diverse societal needs,” AIBIM said via a statement after the unveiling led by Bank Negara Malaysia governor Datuk Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour.

The unveiling of myWakaf to myWakaf 2.0 was done in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur Islamic Finance Forum (KLIFF 2023) on Tuesday.

Nine participating banks namely Affin Islamic Bank Bhd, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd, Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd, Bank Rakyat, Bank Simpanan Nasional, CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd, Maybank Islamic Bhd, MBSB Bank Bhd and RHB Islamic Bank Bhd, and 11 state Islamic religious councils are collaborating for this project.

Previously in myWakaf 1.0, it completed six projects in multiple states with a total collection of over RM8 million.

“The introduction of Wakaf Madani by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who announced Wakaf Madani during the tabling of the 2023 budget to maximise assets valued at RM1 billion with the commitment of the private sector,” AIBIM said.