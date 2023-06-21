AICB, ABM to host 2nd Edition Malaysian Banking Conference on June 26-27

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers (AICB), together with The Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM), will host the second edition of the Malaysian Banking Conference (MBC) themed “Banking and the ESG Revolution: Going Beyond Aspirations” to discuss the real issues, challenges and opportunities faced by banking and financial practitioners in effecting a just transition in this critical decade for climate action.

The Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, will deliver the keynote address and the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad will deliver the special ministerial address at the MBC.

MBC will convene government agencies, regulators, financial industry leaders and sustainability experts to share their deep expertise and discuss current ESG initiatives, developments, and challenges to develop practical and impactful solutions to help mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and support the financial industry’s just transition to a more sustainable and greener economy.

AICB CEO, Edward Ling, said, “We are proud to host the 2nd Malaysian Banking Conference this year together with our partner, The Association of Banks in Malaysia. We hope that this platform will provide an opportunity to further advance the domestic dialogue on the significant environmental, social and governance issues to drive greater climate action and manage a ‘just’ transition in the banking and financial sector in

Malaysia.”

ABM executive director, Kalpana Sambasivamurthy, added, “It is hoped that the MBC will help to spur the banking sector to make further strides towards Malaysia’s stated ESG goals.”

The line-up of speakers at the conference includes ESG experts and captains of the banking and the financial industry from Asian Development Bank, Bursa Malaysia Berhad, Maybank, Standard Chartered Bank, International Finance Corporation, Climate Impact X, AirCarbon Exchange, United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative, AmBank, and Tenaga National Berhad, among others, who will cover topics including government ESG policies, governance, carbon markets, green financing, the real challenges faced by the top emitting industries, social issues, climate technology, ESG data and disclosure, and more.

Following the MBC, AICB as a founding member and board member of the Global Banking Education Standards Board (GBEStB), will host the GBEStB flagship event, the World Conference of Banking Institutes (WCBI), on June 28 in Kuala Lumpur. Themed “Building a Workforce Fit for the Future”, the 24th installation of WCBI will discuss upskilling and reskilling, which are crucial for the new-age workforce in a borderless world — especially with the ESG and digital developments arising — and analyse the industry’s approach towards building a sustainable pipeline of banking talents.

Both conferences are expected to attract close to 700 delegates from local and international financial institutions.