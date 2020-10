PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) received 12 Air Traffic Rights (ATR) applications in the third quarter of 2020, a 66.7% reduction from the corresponding period of the previous year, mainly caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Against the first half of 2020, this application rate translates to a 55.6% reduction.

The commission approved all 12 ATR applications.

“Of the 12 ATR allocations, seven were for domestic destinations while the remaining five were for international destinations. Approvals for international routes encompassed one for a destination in Japan, two for Hong Kong while the remaining two approvals were for Asean destinations,“ Mavcom said in a statement today after releasing its third quarterly ATR report, which featured the commission’s ATR allocations for the Malaysian civil aviation sector from July 1 to Sept 30, 2020.

The breakdown of ATR allocations by airports are seven for flights originating from KL International Airport, four from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, and one from Kuching International Airport.

Malaysia Airlines Bhd received the highest number of approvals, totalling seven ATRs. Raya Airways, AirAsia Bhd and Fly Firefly Sdn Bhd followed with allocations of three, one and one, respectively.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, a temporary suspension was granted to airlines regarding the condition that automatically revokes ATRs which were not utilised within six months from the date of the grant of the approval to airlines by the commission.

The suspension, which took effect on June 4, 2020, was undertaken to ease the administrative challenges faced by airlines during the pandemic and allow Malaysian scheduled carriers to keep their current portfolio of ATRs for an indefinite period, until further notice.

“The suspension, however, does not apply to ATRs that have been deemed expired and automatically revoked before June 4, 2020, and for routes that airlines have wilfully terminated on their own accord,” Mavcom said.