PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Group Bhd and its affiliate AirAsia X Bhd have appointed BDO Governance Advisory Sdn Bhd as the independent expert to assist the two companies in undertaking a review of bribery allegations.

This comes after AirAsia and AirAsia X formed their committees comprising non-executive board members to review the allegations levelled against them by Airbus SE and the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

As a result, AirAsia Group’s executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun and CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes relinquished their executive positions within the group for a period of two months, or for a period deemed fit by the company.

On Jan 31, the SFO had published a statement of facts regarding its graft probe into Airbus, which implicated two executives from the AirAsia Group as receiving Airbus sponsorship for a sporting team in exchange for aircraft.