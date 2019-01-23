AirAsia, AirAsia X in RM400m counterclaim against MAHB

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Group Bhd and its affiliate AirAsia X Bhd are seeking over RM400 million in counterclaims against Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd (MAHB) in relation to the suit filed against them over the passenger service charges (PSC) collection.

AirAsia and AirAsia X told Bursa Malaysia that they had filed a statement of defence against Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd (MASSB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

“In the statement of defence, AirAsia Bhd (AAB) contended, amongst others, that the claim by MASSB is misconceived, invalid and/or premature as MASSB has not complied with and/or availed itself of the statutory provisions for dispute resolution within the Malaysian Aviation Commission Act 2015 (Mavcom Act). Accordingly, AAB has filed an application to strike out the suit on the above grounds,“ said AirAsia.

“Further, AAB together with its affiliate AirAsia X Bhd (AAX), will be availing themselves of the statutory provisions for dispute resolution within the Mavcom Act to seek more than RM400 million in counter-claims against MASSB and/or MAHB for losses and damages experienced by AAB and AAX due to operational disruptions at klia2,” it added.

Last month, AirAsia was being sued for refusing to collect the additional RM23 PSC per passenger at klia2.

AAB was served with an unsealed copy of a writ of summons in the sum of RM9.4 million by MASSB pertaining to PSC that AAB has not collected and refuses to collect from traveling passengers. Meanwhile, AAX was served with an unsealed copy of a writ of summons in the sum of RM26.7 million for alleged PSC arrears.

AirAsia today closed up 1.33% to RM3.05 with 5.17 million shares done; while AAX closed 1.72% lower at 28.5 sen with 12.17 million shares traded. MAHB was up 0.25% at RM8.12 with 3.33 million shares changing hands.