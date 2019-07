PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Bhd and AirAsia X Bhd are still liable to pay the full summary judgment sum to Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd (MA Sepang) despite its appeal against the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said that its solicitors were served with a notice of appeal by the low-cost airline group against the High Court’s decision to grant summary judgment in favour of MA Sepang in three civil suits filed by MA Sepang against AirAsia.

MAHB said that the airline group will also be appealing the High Court’s decision to dismiss the applications filed to strike out or stay the three civil suits filed by its wholly owned subsidiary MA Sepang.

Last week, the High Court ordered AirAsia and its long-haul affiliate AirAsia X to pay RM41.52 million in total to MA Sepang.

The summary judgment order was for a combined amount of RM40.73 million in unpaid passenger service charges (PSC) and a combined amount of RM792,381 in unpaid late payment charges.

The summary judgment order also included a declaration for the airline group to pay MA Sepang the PSC rates that have been gazetted in law.

In addition, the High Court dismissed the applications filed by the airline group to strike out or stay the three civil suits filed by MA Sepang.