PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Group Bhd Consolidated AOCs carried a total of 12.1 million passengers in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 (4Q18), reflecting a 16% growth from 10.4 million passengers carried a year ago.

During the quarter, load factor was 4 percentage points lower at 84% from 88% a year ago, due to significant increase in capacity, which rose 21% to 14.3 million from 11.9 million a year ago.

The group said in a statement today that its available seat kilometres (ASK) grew 14% year-on-year, in line with the group’s strategy to grow its market share.

For the full financial year ended Dec 31, 2018 (FY18), the group carried a total of 44.4 million, an increase of 14% from 39.0 million passengers carried a year ago.

Capacity grew 18% to 52.5 million from 44.4 million a year ago while load factor fell 3 percentage points to 85% from 88% a year ago. ASK for the period grew 14%.

The consolidated AOCs refers to AOCs whose financial and operational results are consolidated for financial reporting purposes, namely the Malaysian, Indonesian and Philippines AOCs.

In 4Q18, Malaysia AirAsia carried a total of 8.5 million passengers, reflecting a 9% increase from 7.7 million passengers carried a year ago. Load factor fell 5 percentage points to 84% from 89% a year ago.

The Malaysian operations saw a 16% increase in capacity to 10.2 million from 8.8 million a year ago while ASK rose 9% year-on-year.

For FY18, Malaysia AirAsia carried 32.3 million passengers, 11% higher than 29.1 million passengers carried a year ago while load factor fell 4 percentage points to 85% from 89% a year ago.

Capacity grew 16% to 38.0 million from 32.8 million a year ago while ASK rose 12% year-on-year.

Overall, the group carried a total of 74.8 million passengers in FY18, which is an increase of 14% year-on-year. This includes all operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, India and Japan.

The group also expanded its capacity during the year, with ASK up by 15% and load factor of 85%. The group’s total fleet size closed at 224.