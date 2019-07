PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Group Bhd consolidated air operator’s certificates (AOCs) carried a total of 12.84 million passengers in the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 (2Q19), up 18% from 10.88 million passengers a year ago.

The AOCs, comprising Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, recorded 19% growth in capacity to 15.09 million from 12.72 million a year ago while load factor was slightly lower at 85% from 86% a year ago.

The group said in a statement yesterday that available seat kilometres (ASK) grew 17% year-on-year as it continued to expand its network through the addition of new routes and higher frequencies to domestic and international destinations.

During the quarter, AirAsia Malaysia carried 8.79 million passengers, 11% more than the 7.90 million passengers carried a year ago. Capacity rose 13% to 10.41 million from 9.21 million a year ago while load factor was lower at 84% compared with 86% a year ago.

The group said that the growth rate exceeded industry average as AirAsia Malaysia continued to increase its market dominance.

AirAsia Indonesia carried 1.82 million passengers, 58% more than the 1.16 million passengers carried a year ago while capacity grew 56% to 2.23 million from 1.42 million a year ago.

AirAsia Philippines carried 2.23 million passengers, 22% more than the 1.82 million passengers carried a year ago while capacity grew 18% to 2.46 million from 2.09 million a year ago. Load factor rose to 91% from 87%.

Meanwhile, AirAsia Thailand carried 5.58 million passengers, up 5% from 5.31 million passengers a year ago while capacity grew 8% to 6.75 million from 6.28 million a year ago. Load factor fell to 83% from 85%.

AirAsia India carried 2.29 million passengers, up 25% from 1.83 million passengers a year ago while capacity grew 21% to 2.54 million from 2.10 million a year ago. Load factor improved to 90% from 87%.

AirAsia Japan carried 102,815 passengers, up 79% from 57,529 passengers a year ago. Capacity grew 81% to 131,712 from 72,720 while load factor fell to 78% from 79%.

The group’s long-haul affiliate AirAsia X Bhd’s growth was less positive, as the number of passengers carried fell 7% to 1.46 million from 1.57 million a year ago.

Capacity for the quarter fell 6% to 1.81 million from 1.92 million a year ago while load factor was lower at 80% from 81% a year ago.