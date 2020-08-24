AirAsia.com, Agoda announce strategic partnership

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia.com, Asean’s fastest growing travel and lifestyle e-commerce platform, and Agoda, the world’s leading digital travel platform, have announced a strategic partnership to spur travel activity in Southeast Asia and strengthen AirAsia’s super app offering.

The partnership between the two major online travel service providers in the region harnesses the synergistic strengths of both digital platforms, AirAsia said in a statement here today.

Through the sharing of flight and hotel inventories, travellers will gain access to a more extensive multi-product selection, enjoy greater convenience and benefit from superior value.

Initiatives from the collaboration include travel bundles, membership privileges, as well as joint product marketing. Customers of AirAsia.com can now enjoy more variety with over 600,000 Agoda properties, combined with AirAsia’s great value fares by booking through SNAP -- offering flight and hotel packages with the best price guaranteed.

The partnership with Agoda is part of AirAsia’s group-wide strategy to revitalise travel in anticipation of the reopening of borders in Southeast Asia in the near future, AirAsia Group group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said today.

“We are taking the opportunity during this downtime to work innovatively with strategic partners like Agoda, so that we can better serve our guests’ travel and lifestyle needs. There are more strategic ventures in development, which we look forward to announcing when the time is right.”

Agoda CEO John Brown said: “The public’s appetite for travel is still strong, and we believe that our collaboration with AirAsia will help take the hassle out of travel by helping travellers easily find great value deals as they venture out again.” – Bernama