PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Bhd and AirAsia X Bhd have filed a notice of appeal against the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s dismissal of the airline group’s judicial review leave application against the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, AirAsia Group Bhd said its wholly owned subsidiary AirAsia and affiliate AirAsia X filed the notice of appeal on Tuesday and will make further updates on any material development on the matter.

Last week, the High Court dismissed the judicial review leave application filed by the airline group. Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd was named as a respondent in the judicial review application filed on May 14.

The judicial review application was inter alia for an Order of Mandamus to compel Mavcom to commence on a decision on the disputes between the airline group and Malaysia Airports Sepang.

The airline group had sought a certiorari order to quash Mavcom’s refusal to decide on the former’s dispute with the airport operator as well as the Order of Mandamus to compel Mavcom to make a decision.

The AirAsia group and MAHB have been embroiled in a dispute over uncollected passenger service charges (PSC) which the airline refused to collect, citing subpar airport services that it claims do not justify the PSC rates.

AAB and AAX had said under the Mavcom Act, Mavcom has a statutory duty to commence to decide on the said disputes once mediation between the parties have failed, or is deemed to have failed.