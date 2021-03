PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Group Bhd completed the second tranche of its private placement exercise which resulted in the additional issuance of 100.37 million new shares representing approximately 3% of its total issued shares at a price of 86.5 sen each.

This placement follows the initial tranche of 11.07% or 369.85 million shares issued on Feb 19, which saw the emergence of Hong Kong-based investor Dr Stanley Choi Chiu Fai as a substantial shareholder after upgrading his share position to 8.96% from less than 5% previously.

Overall, it stated both tranches of the private placement exercise saw the issuance of 470.21 million new shares representing 14.07% of the group’s total issued shares and raised a total of RM336.46 million.

The key investors in the private placement were: Head & Shoulders Financial Group chairman Dr Stanley Choi Chiu Fai; TPG Capital founder and chairman David Bonderman as well as several TPG partners; and Aimia Inc which has a focus on long-term investments in public and private companies across the globe.

AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes commented that the success of the private placement and the response it received from local and foreign investors forms a significant part of its overall fundraising exercise to ensure liquidity throughout 2021.

Fernandes said it will allocate funds from the proceeds raised to support fuel hedging settlement, general working expenses, aircraft lease and maintenance payments and fund AirAsia Digital business units.

On a larger perspective, he said the group has robust plans that will allow it to survive on domestic services until international borders reopen.

“We are confident that the rollout of vaccination programmes in our key markets that are set to immunise 40-50% of the populations by the third quarter of this year, coupled with better education and testing, alongside strong support for leisure travel bubbles among low risk countries and territories, and the push for global digital health passports are steadily paving the way for a major travel reboot in the near future.”