PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Bhd saw a slight improvement in its financial performance for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, with a narrowed net loss of RM384.5 million, from RM395 million in the previous corresponding quarter, thanks to forex gains of RM174.56 million and lower fair value losses on derivatives.

Revenue jumped 19% to RM3.36 billion, from RM2.82 billion, driven by a 11% capacity addition and 9% increase in revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK) to 16.09 sen as a result of better pricing strategy.

Cost per available seat kilometre, including fuel, decreased 2% to 16.37 sen in Q4, due to better management of maintenance and overhaul costs as well as user charges and other operating expenses.

For the full year, the group swung into a net loss of RM303.7 million, from net earnings of RM1.97 billion in FY18, due to the absence of gains recognised in 2018 amounting to RM1.1 billion.

“The weaker performance was attributed to accounting treatment of the restructured aircraft ownership, moving from owning to leasing aircraft, despite recording similar cash outflow in either financing method. MFRS137 accounting treatment has resulted in a 43% increase in maintenance and overhaul costs while MFRS16 adoption negatively impacted the results by RM131 million in FY2019,” it said.

Revenue rose 17% to RM12.45 billion, from RM10.64 billion previously.

For FY19, RASK grew 5% to 15.53 sen while load factor was intact at 85%, despite an aggressive 13% increase in available seat kilometres.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, AirAsia X (AAX) posted a wider fourth-quarter net loss of RM95.81 million, from RM88.05 million. Revenue for the quarter was 3.6% higher at RM1.2 billion, from RM1.15 billion a year ago.

For the full year, AAX’s net loss was also wider at RM489.48 million, from RM301.48 million in FY18, on a revenue of RM4.39 billion, 3.9% lower than RM4.57 billion previously.

AirAsia acting president and CEO Bo Lingam said the AirAsia Group had a challenging start to the year, following the Covid-19 outbreak, which disrupted some parts of its businesses due to travel restrictions, flight delays and cancellations

He added the group is continuously monitoring and managing its exposure to fuel price volatility, hedging 73% of FY2020 fuel requirements at US$59.71 per barrel and 19% of FY2021 requirements at US$59.45 (RM249.69) per barrel.