AirAsia Indonesia back in the black for Q3

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia’s Indonesian operation, PT AirAsia Indonesia Tbk returned to profitability in the third quarter of the year with a net profit of IDR83 billion (RM24.45 million) compared to a net loss of IDR214 billion in the same period of the previous year, attributed to stronger demand, lower fuel cost and ongoing cost efficiency measures.

The group’s revenue came in at IDR1.83 trillion, a 72% from the previous corresponding quarter.

According to a press release, its ticket revenue for the quarter surged 74% to IDR1.52 trillion, driven by a 66% increase in passengers carried to 2.05 million with a 5% increase in average fare.

“These factors translated into a 9% growth in revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK) compared to Q3’18.“

During the quarter, the carrier also launched six new domestic routes.

“Coming into the last quarter of 2019, which is traditionally the peak season for travelling, we are confident that demand for travel will pick up. We will continue to monitor our costs to ensure that our operations remain efficient and optimal. We expect to take delivery of one additional aircraft and launch up another route in the last quarter,” said AirAsia Indonesia CEO Dendy Kurniawan.

For the cumulative nine-month period, AirAsia Indonesia reported a net profit of IDR441 million.