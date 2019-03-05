AirAsia launches venture capital fund in US

SAN FRANCISCO: AirAsia’s digital venture arm, RedBeat Ventures, is establishing a global venture capital fund, RedBeat Capital, alongside a strategic partnership with 500 Startups, a startup accelerator and venture capital firm based in San Francisco.

RedBeat Capital is designed to support post-seed stage startups, investing in scalable startups seeking to enter or expand their presence in Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on travel and lifestyle, logistics and financial technology.

In a statement today, the airline said RedBeat Capital will also invest in digital enablers to support these verticals such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things and cybersecurity.

With the backing of Asia’s largest low-cost airline by passengers, with 90 million guests flown annually, RedBeat Capital will have a base in San Francisco, gaining access to 500 Startups deal flow, and some of the world’s most highly sought-after accelerator programme graduates and ideas.

500 Startups’ current portfolio comprises 2,210 companies and over 5,000 founders in 74 countries - including 10 unicorns such as Twilio, SendGrid, Credit Karma, Canva and Grab, as well as 66 other companies valued at over US$100 million.

RedBeat Capital will also seek to co-invest in select 500 Startups portfolio companies, it added.

Led by RedBeat Ventures CEO and AirAsia Group deputy CEO (Technology and Digital) Aireen Omar, the venture capital fund will complement and enhance AirAsia’s transformation into a travel technology company.

“Collaborating with digital, tech-enabled startups will help us to innovate and advance our position as a market-leading travel technology company, and we look forward to exploring the integration of new, disruptive ideas into our growing portfolio of digital businesses,” Aireen added.

RedBeat Ventures operates a number of digital-related businesses, including BIGLIFE (AirAsia BIG Loyalty, travel360.com and Vidi), ROKKI, BigPay and RedCargo Logistics.

Through RedBeat Capital, it will continue to look for investment opportunities in the high-tech digital space across Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.