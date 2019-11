PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Bhd claimed the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) does not share the government’s Shared Prosperity Vision (SPV) 2030 to create a more equitable and high-income nation.

This is reflected in Mavcom’s insistence on pushing through certain punitive elements within its new Regulatory Asset Base (RAB) framework that went against the spirit of SPV 2030, according to the low-cost carrier.

AirAsia group president (airlines) Bo Lingam said instead of providing more opportunities for all Malaysians and reducing the cost of flying, the RAB championed by Mavcom would, in fact, keep flying out of reach of many, the opposite of what the government is trying to achieve.

“Mavcom has consistently stressed on the equalisation of passenger service charge (PSC) between KLIA and klia2, by virtue of both terminals forming a single Kuala Lumpur International Airport or KUL. The one fact that Mavcom, and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), have refused to acknowledge and tried to camouflage all along is the vast difference in both appearance and service levels provided at these two terminals,” he said in a statement today.

He said the RAB should be a fair framework if done with the right intention and purpose, but cross subsidising between profitable and non-profitable airports will continue under the current RAB proposition.

MAHB reportedly plans to spend RM5.2 billion from 2020-2022, a sizeable portion of which will go towards the new baggage handling system and aerotrains at KLIA.

“Is it fair to get LCC passengers who not only are unable to enjoy these expensive facilities at KLIA but forced to put up with inhospitable conditions at klia2 to pay the same PSC rates?”

“Besides the fact that MAHB has not been engaging airlines in airport development including for its planned interlining between KLIA and klia2, we are highly skeptical of their capability to efficiently complete this huge amount capex in this short period of time.”