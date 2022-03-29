AirAsia: Only 0.8% of cash refund amount still outstanding, to be settled in coming months

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Aviation Group Limited (AAAGL) today clarified that it has resolved over 99% of guest queries and refund requests set off by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years.

AAAGL group CEO Bo Lingam said as an airline flying close to 100 million passengers per year before Covid, it has seen an unprecedented volume of queries, averaging around 200,000 daily during the peak period.

“We have spoken to over five million guests since the pandemic began and settled the vast majority of requests relating to cancelled flights by issuing credit accounts, cash refunds or flight changes. Given the sheer volume, this is no mean feat,” he said in a statement.

AAAGL has provided a cash refund or credit shell to over three million bookings to date. In total, the company received US$1.80 billion in refunds requested by guests since 2020.

Of the total cash refund requested, over 99% has been resolved with only US$14.66 million or 0.8% still in process and the company is working to resolve these in the coming months.

“Now as flying resumes in all key markets, outstanding requests can be fast-tracked as soon as possible. Passengers can check the status of their refund via AVA and they are also being updated frequently with emails regarding its status.

“Meanwhile, the large majority of our guests across the group have opted for a credit account which is processed immediately and valid for up to two years for booking from the date of issuance,” he said.

AAAGL noted that 88% of the credit accounts issued have been utilised with the resumption of domestic flights and reopening of borders in most of their key markets, signifying a strong appetite and confidence for air travel amongst the public.