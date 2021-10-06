AirAsia reworks orders into A321neo

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Group Bhd is transforming its present mainly-A320 aircraft fleet to the higher-capacity, more fuel-efficient A321neo with the signing of an amendment agreement with Airbus SAS, in which AirAsia will convert its remaining A320 aircraft orders to the A321neo.

The contract marked AirAsia’s commitment to purchase the largest model in the best-selling A320 Family. Seating up to 236 passengers in a single class layout, the A321neo will enable the airline to increase capacity while benefiting from the lowest operating costs in the single aisle category.

With the conversion of its remaining 13 A320 undelivered aircraft to the A321neo, AirAsia now has a total order of 362 A321neo aircraft that will be allocated based on demand among its airlines within the group, with deliveries up until 2035, as agreed between AirAsia and Airbus. AirAsia received its first A321neo in November 2019 and currently has a total of four A321neo in service. At present, the group has a total fleet size of 211 aircraft comprising 169 A320, 38 A320neo and four A321neo aircraft.

AirAsia Group president (airlines) Bo Lingam said its airline network and fleet strategy has been thoroughly reviewed to ensure flying on the most popular and profitable routes as it prepares for travel resumption across its network.

“Our business model is robust, and there is a lot of pent-up demand. We are confident that our airlines will be able to rebound and recover strongly as soon as travel restrictions are lifted. We look forward to a full A321neo fleet conversion that will further solidify our lowest cost base and lean cost structure.

“The A321neo will enable AirAsia to serve the demand across our network with significant operational efficiencies, with more than 10% fuel savings. The A321neo also includes an additional 50 seats and extra cargo space, and will allow us to further reduce our cost per available seat kilometre across the group, which will be passed on as lower air fares for our guests,” he said in a statement today.

The A321neos will eventually replace the older A320s, which will lead to significant sustainability benefits, where the fuel savings translate into some 5,000 tonnes less carbon dioxide emission per aircraft per year, in addition to the double-digit reduction in nitrogen oxides emissions and reduced engine noise.

AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes commented: “With the gradual easing of travel restrictions and resumption of freight and cargo activities in all of our key markets, we need to make sure that our fleet is cost- and fuel-efficient and highly-optimised for our airline operations, as well as for our logistics venture, Teleport.”