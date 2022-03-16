airasia ride plans expansion to Thailand in April

KUALA LUMPUR: airasia ride plans to expand the e-hailing service to Thailand next month, said airasia ride regional CEO Lim Chiew Shan.

He said the company will begin with Bangkok, before expanding its coverage to other cities in the country.

“We are starting with 5,000 taxis, then after a few months, we will get the private drivers to come on board,” he said to the media at the launch of the Community Drivers feature today.

airasia ride is an e-hailing service by airasia Super App under Capital A Bhd.

Launched in August 2021, it has more than 30,000 drivers to-date, and has completed over 700,000 rides across the country.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Community Driver feature on the airasia Super App platform, airasia Super App CEO Amanda Woo said the service caters to different passenger needs, starting with offering female passengers the option of being driven by female drivers.

“We are always looking for ways to innovate and provide a better and personalised experience for Super App users, and are confident that the Community Drivers feature, starting with the LadiesONLY rides, will appeal to our existing airasia ride users and attract new ones,” she said.

Woo said airasia ride will sponsor first-time female drivers who wish to join the e-hailing service without prior e-hailing experience or e-hailing licence, offering benefits such as fee exemptions for public service vehicle driving courses and exams as well as free medical check-ups.

Additionally, she said drivers will be able to take home 85% of the net fares – higher than other e-hailing providers in the market, making it a viable part-time job option and side income opportunity.

Currently, airasia ride has 500 lady drivers and aims to have 5,000 lady drivers this year. – Bernama