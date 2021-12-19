AirAsia Ride-s into into Johor Baru, Ipoh, Seremban and Malacca

PETALING JAYA: Hot on the wheels of its recent launch in Penang, AirAsia Ride announced today its expansion into another four key cities – Johor Baru, Ipoh, Seremban and Malacca.

AirAsia Ride Malaysia CEO Lim Chiew Shan said aligning with its “driver-forward” strategy that is coupled with its lowest commission rate in the industry, airasia ride drivers take home 85% of the fares that they earn. Drivers also have more freedom to choose their preferred frequency and volume of bookings without needing to worry about being penalised, allowing them to focus on their performance on the road while providing quality and safest service for each customer.

As an added advantage, AirAsia Ride drivers are able to leverage on the airline brand to secure more customers travelling to and from the airport. Guests travelling on AirAsia will have the option to book their airport transfers upon purchasing their flights, allowing drivers to secure more passengers in advance and plan their trips more productively. They will also have real-time information on passenger arrivals, enabling drivers to have better time management by reducing waiting time, and resulting in the ability to make more trips and earn more income.

And making it even more convenient, passengers are able to book on-demand rides, or even pre-book their rides in advance using airasia wifi onboard AirAsia flights in a few simple steps before they land.