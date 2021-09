PETALING JAYA: AirAsia has undertaken numerous contactless technological innovations and improvements that will allow passengers to travel with comfort and provide a hassle-free door-to-door experience as it returns to the skies with one of its most popular domestic leisure destinations – Langkawi, commencing from Thursday.

“Guests can look forward to a convenient and seamless self-check-in feature that allows for easy uploading and instant verification of health and vaccination documents via the airasia Super App, before heading to the airport. Which means, no more queuing at the counters or crowding at the airport,“ the airline said in a statement today.

AirAsia has robust procedures in place to maintain safety standards at all times, including by having only fully-vaccinated flight crew to operate flights. Built-in safety features of the aircraft itself, where the cabin air circulation and filtration provides hospital-grade airflow, ensures flying continues to be the safest mode of transportation.

AirAsia has made self-check-in mandatory to minimise physical contact and crowding at the airport. Passengers can easily do this via the airasia Super App or the airasia.com website as early as 14 days before their departure date.

“The airasia Super App is the only all-in-one app that passengers need for their journey – from flight to hotel bookings, checking in, health document verification, through to boarding with their e-Boarding Pass and inflight services.”

The airline added that passengers can use contactless kiosks at the airport to print baggage tags and self-drop their bags, while staggered boarding and disembarkation will ensure a smooth flow and minimise contact amongst guests and crew.

“Passengers can connect to AirAsia WiFi onboard and browse the digital menu of Santan, Duty Free catalogue, travel magazines, and a vast collection of entertainment content for free using their own device.”

All AirAsia service counters at airports in Malaysia accept digital payment using e-wallet, online banking and credit/debit card transactions.