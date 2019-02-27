AirAsia’s fourth quarter loss due to higher fuel, operating lease expenses

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Group Bhd suffered a net loss of RM394.97 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 compared with a net profit of RM372.65 million a year ago due to higher fuel and operating lease expenses.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the group said the increase in operating lease expenses was a result of the completion of the sales and leaseback transactions whereby the previously owned aircraft were sold and leased back as operating leases.

During the quarter, the average fuel price rose 33% to US$92 (RM344) per barrel from US$69 per barrel a year ago while fuel consumed was 12% higher than a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to RM2.82 billion from RM2.66 billion a year ago driven by a 16% increase in total passengers carried during the quarter.

However, load factor fell from 88% to 84% as the increase in passengers carried was lower than the increase in capacity of 21%. Overall unit passenger revenue fell 6% from RM231 to RM218.

The group declared a second interim dividend of 12 sen per share for FY18 amounting to RM401.04 million.

For the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018, AirAsia’s net profit rose 21.6% to RM1.98 billion from RM1.63 billion a year ago due to remeasurement gains of RM534.7 million and net gain on disposal of an associate of RM170.9 million.

Revenue for the year rose 9.2% to RM10.60 billion from RM9.71 billion a year ago as total passengers carried grew by 14%. Load factor fell from 88% to 85% as the growth in total passengers carried was lower than the capacity growth of 18%. Overall unit passenger revenue fell 3% from RM225 to RM218.

For 2019, AirAsia is positive that the overall results will be better than last year’s results. The group said it will continue to grow its market share for each of the countries this year.

“Malaysia will continue to be the market leader with 58% market share and the target load factor of 87%. The group expects to turn around the Philippines by focusing on the North Asia-Philippines leisure market with target load factor at 90%,” it said.

In Indonesia, the group will expand its routes to serve new and underserved leisure destinations with target load factor at 84% while the recovery in the arrival of Chinese and Indian tourists in Thailand is expected to deliver high load factor at 90%, driven by the no-fee visa-on-arrival scheme.

AirAsia said demand remains strong and the group is number one in terms of market share in Asean.