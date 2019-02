SEPANG: AirAsia has further strengthened Malaysia-Thailand connectivity with the launch of a new route from Kuala Lumpur to Chiang Rai, its seventh and newest hub in Thailand.

AirAsia Thailand, which will base an Airbus A320ceo at Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang International Airport, will also operate new services to Phuket, Singapore and Macau, providing a massive boost to the local tourism and business communities, the airline said in a statement today.

AirAsia currently operates a total of six routes to and from the capital of Thailand’s northernmost province, including existing services from Bangkok Don Mueang and Hat Yai.

AirAsia Thailand director of ground operations Witchunee Kuntapeng said the opening of its new hub in Chiang Rai is much like building a new home.

“Chiang Rai has great potential to be one of the top tourism destinations in Thailand, with its unique Lanna culture and hill tribe way of life recently gaining global attention.

“We believe it is a great time to promote Chiang Rai to travelers and are pleased to see that our four new routes between Chiang Rai and Phuket, Macau, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur have been well received. We’d like to thank the local community for their wonderful support,” Kuntapeng added.

A welcoming ceremony led by Chiang Rai vice governor Paskorn Boonyalug, Tourism Authority of Thailand executive director for the East Asia region Titiporn Manenate and local travel agents was held at the new hub for each of AirAsia’s four inaugural flights from Phuket, Macau, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur between Jan 30 and Feb 1, 2019.

The flight from Kuala Lumpur saw a load factor of 85% percent, proving the airline’s efforts to promote Chiang Rai as a leading destination for overseas visitors was off to a great start, it added.