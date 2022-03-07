AirAsia Super App, CGS-CIMB to offer investment services for everyone

PETALING JAYA: Capital A Bhd’s AirAsia Super App and CGS-CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on making equity trading and investing more accessible.

This initiative is in line with the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) Capital Market Masterplan 3’s aim of empowering investors by offering investment advice and technological capabilities to meet customer needs. AirAsia and CGS-CIMB will combine their strengths by making capital market offerings more accessible to the masses.

AirAsia Super App chief fintech officer Mohamad Hafidz Mohd Fadzil believes the partnership fits into its ethos of providing services that are inclusive, affordable and accessible.

“We believe we will be able to provide the common man with the best financial services that have largely been available to the limited few in society, and live up to our mission of serving the underserved,” he said in a statement.

CGS-CIMB CEO Ruzi Rani Ajith expressed excitement over the partnership which capitalises on its own investment-as-a-service model.

With over 40 years of experience in Asia, she pointed out that the securities firm have evolved from being a pure play traditional broker to being a trusted financial solutions provider for institutional clients as well as the man in the street.

“With our focus on environmental, social, and governance, we will level the playing field by providing financial literacy courses so that as “everyone can invest”, they do so with knowledge and wisdom. Ultimately, we want to create investment opportunities for those who would otherwise be left behind, with a platform that is simple to use and affordable,” she said.