AirAsia to boost charter flights for medical tourism

PETALING JAYA: Patients and medical tourists from Indonesia will have greater access to healthcare services and treatment in Malaysia as AirAsia seeks to play a bigger and more active role in the sector by providing special charter flights.

AirAsia.com CEO Karen Chan said amid travel restrictions in these challenging times, AirAsia is committed towards connecting people to their critical needs.

“These are stressful times for families with members suffering from chronic illnesses that require specialised medical treatments. AirAsia is working closely with medical institutions and government authorities to ensure inbound patients have a seamless travelling experience from Indonesia to Malaysia. We will continue to work with strategic partners like Island Hospital in Penang, and with the full support of Malaysia Healthcare Travel,” she said.

On Aug 14, AirAsia welcomed its first international medical charter flight from Medan into Penang International Airport. The service will be expanded to other cities in Indonesia and soon develop into an end-to-end service offering under the AirAsia.com platform.

The next medical charter flight from Indonesia will be from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur on Aug 24.