AirAsia to increase frequencies on Langkawi, Kuching, Penang and Kota Kinabalu routes

KUALA LUMPUR: Low-cost airline AirAsia Bhd will increase flight frequencies for its most sought-after routes during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period, including Langkawi, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching and Penang.

Chief executive officer Riad Asmat said the routes are from Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu, as well as from Johor Baru to Kuching and Penang.

However, the number of add-on flights for July would be announced later, he said.

“Since the resumption of our flights post-hibernation mode, we are witnessing encouraging demand for domestic travel. We will continue to monitor demand and hope to gradually increase the frequencies from our other hubs such as Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, and Penang in the near future,” he told Bernama.

AirAsia’s other domestic destinations are Alor Star, Ipoh, Kota Baru, Kuala Terengganu, Miri, Bintulu, Sibu, Sandakan, Tawau and Labuan.

Commenting on in-flight safety measures, Riad said it was paramount for AirAsia to continuously educate travellers about safe flying to build their confidence to start travelling again.

Hence, the airline has implemented various measures for different flight phases such as temperature screening, limited hand-carry items, face mask use, end-to-end contactless procedures, proper hygiene standards and inflight medical training for cabin crew.

According to the International Air Transport Association, evidence suggests the risk of Covid-19 transmission on board aircraft is extremely low as they are equipped with features that will reduce the already-low risk of transmission.

Asked on AirAsia’s focus in the next five to six months, Riad said the airline would continue with the diversification of its revenue base, with a more rigorous and market-friendly approach to expand its digital and ancillary businesses such as Santan, Teleport and BigPay.

AirAsia would also focus on supporting government initiatives to promote local tourism together, he added.