AirAsia to integrate cargo capacity in Thailand via JV

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Group Bhd’s indirect wholly owned subsidiary Teleport Everywhere Pte Ltd is establishing a joint venture (JV) with Thailand’s Triple i Logistics Public Co Ltd to integrate cargo capacity in Thailand for AirAsia Thailand (TAA) and AirAsia X (TAX) Thailand.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two parties.

According to AirAsia’s filing with the stock exchange, the JV will conduct business as a general cargo sales agent and it will enter into a master general cargo sales agent agreement with TAA and TAX before Jan 1, 2020.

“With our infrastructure, we intend to open this to both individuals and companies, enabling them to transport anything they want both quickly and painlessly,” said Teleport CEO Pete Chareonwongsak. Teleport covers 35 cities in Asia.