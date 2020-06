PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Group Bhd has welcomed the government’s decision to relax restrictions on domestic travel effective June 10, reiterating that the health and wellbeing of our passengers remains its paramount concern.

“Air travel remains one of the safest modes of travel. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), evidence suggests that the risk of transmission on board is extremely low. Aircraft are equipped with features that will reduce the already-low risk of transmission onboard.

“Passengers are seated facing forward with the seatback serving as a solid barrier, while the cabin air is fully filtered and renewed every 2-3 minutes through the hospital-grade HEPA filters, ensuring clean cabin air. Coupled with a layered approach of biosafety measures covering the entire passenger journey, the risk of transmission onboard is further minimised,” it said in a statement.

It also noted that besides complying with the advice and regulations from government and health authorities, AirAsia also implemented end-to-end contactless procedures and a series of new safety measures, as well as taking care of those most at risk to ensure the safety of all travelling guests.