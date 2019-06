PARIS: AirAsia X is looking into expanding its market and does not discount the possibility of re-entering the European market.

AirAsia X Bhd chairman Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz said, before the company makes any decision, it needs to consider various factors including the operational costs and the projected revenue.

“We must also look at the total picture whether it can meet the challenges such as the changes in oil prices, the various taxes in Europe airports and so on.

“For example, the planes that were flying to London and Paris previously were not the right planes. The cost factor was the one that literally killed us from the market. Moving forward, we have to be realistic in making our decisions for the long term,“ she told reporters after the unveiling of its new A330neo aircraft at the 53rd International Paris Air Show.

Rafidah said with the new planes which use more efficient engines, it would give added flexibility to the company to strategise and give better returns to its shareholders.

On when the aircraft would be in operation, she said it would be decided by the board of directors based on the proposal by the management.

Meanwhile, AirAsia X group CEO Nadda Buranasiri said the delivery of the A330neo aircraft would be in phases.

“We expect that Airbus would probably be able to provide us six aircraft a year,“ he said.

The world’s leading low-cost carrier ordered a total of 100 A330-900 aircraft for RM122 billion from Airbus, of which 66 aircraft are firmed orders and two on lease.