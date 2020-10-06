AirAsia X proposes debt and corporate restructuring to ensure survival

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) has proposed a debt restructuring exercise of RM63.5 billion as well as a corporate restructuring comprising a share capital reduction by 90% or RM1.38 billion and share consolidation of every 10 existing AAX shares into one consolidated share for the airline’s survival.

“The completion of the proposals is key to the survival of the group as well as its ability to remain a going concern. In order to implement the group’s revised business plan, AAX will require significant concessions from its suppliers, creditors and financiers. The group will also require fresh debt and equity capital but without right-sizing the group’s financial obligations and its financial position, it will not be possible to raise the new funding required to reset the airline,“ AAX said in a stock exchange filing today.

As at June 30, 2020, the group had an unaudited deficit in shareholders’ equity of RM960 million and its unaudited current liabilities of RM3.38 billion exceeded unaudited current assets of RM1.39 billion by RM1.99 billion.

Based on its current financial position and the industry outlook, the group will not be able to meet its immediate debt and other financial commitments.

An imminent default of such commitments will result in early termination of arrangements with suppliers, creditors and financiers that will precipitate a potential liquidation of the airline. To avoid this, the only option is for AAX to undertake a group-wide debt and corporate restructuring and update its business model to survive and thrive in the long term.

AAX has been operating for 13 years and has built a significant market presence in the Asia Pacific region. It said the restructuring will provide new opportunities for the group to transform and reset its business and to emerge in a stronger financial position capable of attracting new equity and debt investment that are critical to the long-term viability of the group.

“Going forward, AAX will strive to rebound as a low-cost medium haul airline with a leaner and more sustainable cost base while focusing on building business sustainability, growing yield instead of market share and compete in a more rational pricing environment.”

The group’s revised business plan will be categorised by a rationalisation of its network, leaner and more sustainable cost structure and optimisation of fleet.

AAX will rationalise its network plan, shifting its focus from market share to that of sustainability and yield and driving profitability, focusing on routes that have proven load and yield performance.

Upon full resumption of all targeted routes in the revised business plan, AAX will focus on rebuilding flight frequency to optimal levels and avoid deploying excess capacity in its markets.

The group said it hopes to begin operating with two aircraft in selected markets in the first quarter of 2021 and to gradually resume flights to all destinations by end-2021.

Under the cost structure part of its plan, AAX said it will aim to review and restructure all contracts, agreements and/or arrangements to better align with the group’s future size and requirements and lowering costs significantly. In addition, the group will undertake manpower consolidation and optimisation in tandem with the rationalised network ramp up plan.

As for its fleet, the group will operate a fleet of up to 25 A330 aircraft on a rotational basis.

“The group aims to rebound as a low-cost medium haul airline with a leaner and more sustainable cost base as envisaged by its revised business plan. However, the group is facing severe liquidity constraints and will not be able to meet its immediate debt and other financial commitments.

“For the group’s survival, fresh capital from existing and new investors and/or financiers is required and any injection of such capital will first require the group to undertake a right-sizing of its financial obligations.”

Subject to all required approvals being obtained, the proposals are expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021.